Gulls Wrap Road Trip with Big Win at Tucson

The Gulls completed a club-record long seven-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at Tucson Arena. San Diego finished the seven-game trek with a 4-2-1-0 record, picking up points in five of the seven games (nine of a possible 14 points). San Diego's four wins matched the most in a road trip of five-or-more games (also Jan. 22-Feb. 3, 2017; 4-0-0-1).

The Gulls have recorded points five of the last six games (4-1-1-0), 10 of their last 12 games (8-1-2-0), 17 of their last 20 games (13-2-4-0) and 26 of the last 33 overall (20-7-5-1).

Troy Terry set a single-game career high with 2-2=4 points following his fourth career multi-goal game and fifth multi-point effort this season. His four points marked a Gulls season high, becoming the eighth player in club history to register four-or-more points. Terry surpassed his previous single-game high of three set on two prior occasions (last: Jan. 18 at Bakersfield; 1-2=3). He now has 4-2=6 points his last five games (4-2=6) and 16 points in 14 AHL games this season (7-9=16).

Sam Carrick scored his team-leading 23rd goal and 43rd point. Carrick has collected 4-5=9 points his last 10 games in addition to 15-14=29 points his last 29 games and 23-19=42 points his last 42 games. Carrick is one point shy of tying Corey Tropp (157) atop the Gulls all-time scoring list with 71-85=156 points in 189 games.

Chase De Leo netted his 10th goal and 25th point at 19:05 of the third period to become the seventh Gull to score 10 goals this season.

With his 15th assist of the season, the Gulls improved to 15-0-2-0 when Max Comtois records a point. He now has 8-4=12 points his last 12 games.

Brendan Guhle and Chris Wideman also earned single assists. Guhle has recorded 1-3=4 points in his last five contests and Wideman continues to pace Gulls defensemen in scoring (9-22=31) and assists.

Kevin Boyle stopped 28-of-30 shots to earn his 10th win and improve to 7-2-1 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .926 save percentage his last 10 games.

San Diego will return home to host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Mar 13 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Troy Terry

On the win

That's a really big win for this team. Ever since I got here, we haven't played a home game. We've been on the road, I think it's seven games now or something like that. It's been a long stand for us and I think there were some good games and there were some ugly games. Overall, I think we battled hard. Every game was different and to end against Tucson, get two points and end like that. It's nice for everyone and everyone feels good about themselves coming back home now.

On his career-high four points

I think I play my best when I'm shooting the puck and still making plays, but just looking to shoot it. That's usually when I see passing lanes, but when I have the shoot-first mentality, I think I had that for most of the night tonight. I don't know what it was. It was just nice to have the puck a lot and feel good about how that one went.

On shutting down Tucson's chances

I think in that second period, I don't remember exactly what the score was even, maybe 1-1 going into the third. We talked about it, we gave them two scoring chances in the second and we're playing good team defense. It's something we were looking at in video before the game and I'm glad we stuck to our game plan.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

It was a really nice road trip for us more than anything else. We need points, we just kept banging away. It's going to be really nice to get home. I liked our game last night but things fell apart in that last stretch. Tonight I think there a was a level of consistency and there was a level of contribution throughout the lineup that really makes it an enjoyable win for us.

On the Comtois-Carrick-Terry line

It was a wonderful start for us in the third period and it was led by those guys specifically. Troy Terry really wrapped us on his shoulders and off we went. When you have your captain playing that way and your top prospect going like he was tonight it makes you a pretty formidable opponent. Well done by them.

On Troy Terry

I've been on a bench with Patrick Kane before. There's times when a player is contributing like that offensively, you say, 'we'll let the other guys take care of business.' Sometimes you put a player in there because they earn it, and he certainly earned that spot to be out there. You kind of need to score a goal there in the last minute and a half when you're up by a goal and the goalie's not pulled. A big moment for our team.

On the team's defense

I think Kevin (Boyle) started really well in net. I can't say enough about the way (Scott) Moldenhauer is playing right now. It just gives us an extra level of defensive responsibility without (Jani) Hakanpaa in the lineup. I thought as a unit our D really played solid. For the most part we held them off in the power play and that was a big turning point in the game.

