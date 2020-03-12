American Hockey League Suspends Play
March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.
