American Hockey League Suspends Play

March 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.