Statement Regarding AHL's Decision to Suspend Season

The health and safety of players, staff and fans is our top priority. The Rochester Americans are in full support of the American Hockey League's decision to suspend the season. We urge all community members to practice caution and strictly follow the CDC's guidelines for preventing the spread of disease during this time. We will continue to provide updates as necessary.

Since the AHL is planning to reschedule games, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For any questions, please contact the Blue Cross Arena ticket office at (585) 454-5335.

