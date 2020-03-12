Hershey Bears Statement Regarding the Suspension of the AHL Season

(Hershey, PA) - Following today's announcement of the American Hockey League (AHL) suspending the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19, effective immediately the Hershey Bears have released the following statement from Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer.

"We support the American Hockey League's decision to suspend play at this time. The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our top priority. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation with regular updates and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as additional government agencies and health care providers. We will work closely with those agencies and the AHL as this situation evolves."

Given the decision by the AHL today, please hold onto your tickets as fans who have tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. Ticket and future schedule information will be announced when available on our website HersheyBears.com and our social media channels. Thank you for your support.

