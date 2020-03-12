Statement from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Earlier today, the American Hockey League announced that the 2019-20 season has been paused until further notice.

The health and safety of our players, fans and staff is our top priority. We will continue to stay in touch with medical experts, the AHL office and government officials to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

All tickets remain valid for postponed games. If any games are canceled, details about refunds and credits will be communicated at that time.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility during these unprecedented times.

