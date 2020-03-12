Ontario Reign Statement

Due to the recent developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the American Hockey League has suspended the AHL season and will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward. In addition, the State of California has determined that all mass gatherings should be postponed or cancelled for the immediate future. The Ontario Reign support these directives and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our fans, partners, players and staff during this unprecedented time that is impacting our entire community. As this situation continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering timely details as new information is available and encourage everyone to follow the health and safety guidelines as outlined by the CDC and WHO.

