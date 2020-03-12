Stars Fall to Eagles 3-1 in Second Game of Road Trip

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Colorado Eagles 3-1 on Wednesday night at Budweiser Events Center in their second meeting in the last two nights. Joel L'Esperance net his 25th of the year to keep a hot streak going, but the Eagles tallied a pair of goals in the third period to seal their victory.

After 17 minutes of scoreless play, Colorado's Josh Dickinson reaped the benefit off a turnover for his first goal of the year. At the left side of the crease, Dickinson curled the puck out front where Landon Bow made a sprawling save, but the Eagles winger grabbed ahold of the rebound and put it into the back of the net.

Texas responded early in the second period to level the score at one. Michael Mersch curled behind the net and fed the put the puck in front as L'Esperance cut in front of Eagles goaltender Adam Werner. The centerman then ripped the game-tying goal past Werner for his 25th of the season. The teams then went back and forth for the remainder of the period, but remained deadlocked at one thanks in part to solid goaltending on either side of the ice.

Moments into the final period, Colorado took the momentum from their home crowd and net the go-ahead goal on extended shift in the offensive zone. After applying heavy pressure, Ryan Wagner battled off the right wing wall and drove toward the net before lifting a shot over the blocker of Bow.

Later in the period, as the Stars turned the puck over inches away from the defensive zone where A.J. Greer sprung forward to take ahold of the puck. His rush the net created a rebound off Bow's pad in front and Colin Campbell grabbed the rebound out of the scrum to bury an insurance goal that extended the score to 3-1. Bow continued to fight down to the last minutes with a pair of timely saves, but a late penalty held off any scoring chances from the Stars.

Texas and Colorado each came out empty on two chances on the man advantage. Bow suffered the loss after stopping 33 of the Eagles 36 shots. On the winning side, Warner surrendered only one goal on 32 shots.

Texas heads to Tucson, Arizona for a pair of weekend games against the Tucson Roadrunners starting on Saturday, Mar. 14 at 9:05 p.m. CT.

