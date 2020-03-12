American Hockey League Season Suspended

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - With the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans of primary importance, the American Hockey League has announced the suspension of play until further notice, effective immediately, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AHL will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019-20 season at the appropriate time.

The Condors will be communicating to ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with information as soon it becomes available.. The team will return home to Bakersfield from Grand Rapids, Michigan where the team was slated to play two games against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

