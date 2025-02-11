Hirving "Chucky" Lozano Leads San Diego's MLS Debut

February 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Mexico superstar Hirving "Chucky" Lozano makes history, joining San Diego FC for their inaugural MLS season!

After lighting up Europe with PSV Eindhoven and Napoli, Lozano brings his electric pace and goal-scoring prowess to America's newest soccer city. From Eredivisie and Serie A champion to expansion team pioneer, follow Chucky's journey as he helps build San Diego FC from the ground up. Get an exclusive look at how this world-class winger is shaping the future of soccer in Southern California.

