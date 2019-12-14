Battle of Ontario Heads to Coca-Cola Coliseum

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Battle of Ontario makes its way back to Coca-Cola Coliseum today as the Marlies and Senators get set to square off for the third time this season.

Toronto holds a 2-0 lead in the 12-game regular season series, after defeating Belleville 4-1 and 7-4 in their first two meetings this season. The Marlies remain perfect at Coca-Cola Coliseum this season and are 7-3 in their previous 10 contests. They currently sit in second place in the North Division, four points ahead of the visiting Senators, and will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Utica Comets.

Belleville enters today's game with wins in their past two games and will be looking to close the gap in the division standings and extend their win-streak to three straight. The Senators are also 7-3 in their previous 10 games and have won four of their last five.

The Marlies will have their hands full today as they aim to shut down Senators' forward and AHL leading scorer, Drake Batherson. Batherson was lethal against the Marlies last season, totalling 22 points over 10 meetings. He comes into today's game riding a six-game point streak (3-9-12).

Another Marlies Graduate bobblehead giveaway is on deck today as the first 3,000 fans through the gates at Coca-Cola Coliseum will receive a limited-edition Kasperi Kapanen bobblehead to add to their collection.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network and TSN 2. Fans across Canada can also catch today's action on the go with the Marlies livestream in the official Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

17-5-2-1 Overall Record 15-9-1-0

2-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-2-0-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 2-0-0-0

91 Goals For 88

70 Goals Against 83

22.5% Power Play Percentage 18.3%

77.7% Penalty Kill Percentage 79.6%

K. Agostino (13) Leading Goal Scorer A. Formenton (12)

K. Agostino (23) Leading Points Scorer D. Batherson (33)

K. Kaskisuo (9) Wins Leader M. Hogberg (7)

F. Gustavsson (7)

