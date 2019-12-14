Condors Home for Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway Tonight
December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway Night on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon. Save money with a Holiday Pack and get $10 to DICK's Sporting Goods.
PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a camo Derek Carr Youth Jersey presented by Energy 95.3 and Valley Children's Healthcare. Fans can bid on custom Condors filled player stockings featuring items purchased by the players at the Condors Community Foundation Hub. Proceeds benefit the Foundation.
EAT & DRINK
CLUB ROOM
Roasted Pork Loin
Mustard Cream Sauce
Roasted Red Potatoes
Fall Vegetable Medley
Spinach Salad
Lemon Bars
TAP ROOM
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Greek Salad
BARS!
Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!
TONIGHT
The Bakersfield Condors step outside the Pacific Division to wrap the weekend against the Grand Rapids Griffins. It is the second of four meetings on the season. All-time the Condors are 2-0-1 against the Detroit Red Wings' top affiliate.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Bakersfield could not close out Grand Rapids last night, despite leads of 2-0, 3-2, and 5-3. The Griffins rallied on three separate occasions for a 6-5 overtime. LW Tyler Benson scored twice for Bakersfield while C Cooper Marody had two assists. It was the Condors third overtime loss, all on home ice.
Grand Rapids now has points in three straight (2-0-1) following its first-ever win over the Condors last night. LW Taro Hirose scored the overtime winner and had two goals on the night. C Joe Veleno matched him with two tallies of his own.
BENSON DOUBLES DOWN
LW Tyler Benson leads the Condors in scoring with 19 points (7g-12a) in 24 games this season. After being held without a goal for 10 games, the second-year winger scored twice last night. It was his third, multi-goal effort of the season contributing to all seven of his goals on the season.
PERSSON ON THE SHEET AGAIN
D Joel Persson, in his first season in North America, has delivered early in his AHL career. With an assist last night, he now has six points (1g-5a) in eight games.
STUKEL OPENS HIS ACCOUNT
LW Jakob Stukel scored his first goal of the season last night in the first period to give the Condors a 2-0 lead. In 15 career games with the Condors, the second-year pro has eight points (4g-4a).
CONDORS NOTES
LW Joe Gambardella has goals in two straight (2g-1a)... RW Josh Currie leads the Condors with 82 shots, 18 more than D Evan Bouchard, who is second. He also leads the team in plus/minus at +5... Bakersfield is 1-3 in overtime this season with C Brad Malone scoring the team's lone winner... LW Tyler Benson had 15 goals in 68 games last season.
GRIFFINS NOTES
RW Matthew Ford, returning to Bakersfield for the first time since leading the Condors in scoring in 2015-16, had two assists last night... The Griffins scored twice on the power play last night and enter tonight with the sixth best PP in the AHL at 22.3%... Grand Rapids was without leading scorer Chris Terry last night... G Calvin Pickard has played the third most minutes in the AHL at 1,147... The Griffins won in OT for the first time this season, having dropped their first three extra sessions on the season.
TRANSACTIONS
12/9 - C Colby Cave assigned to Bakersfield
12/9 - D Joel Persson assigned to Bakersfield
12/9 - D Caleb Jones recalled by Edmonton
