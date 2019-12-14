Englund Recalled by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund from the Belleville Senators.

Englund has played 11 games this season with the Sens but has yet to register a point. He missed more than a month earlier this season after sustaining a lower body injury Oct. 19 before returning Nov. 27 after missing 14 games.

The Swedish blue liner has played 10 career NHL games, all with Ottawa.

Belleville is back in action later today when they visit Toronto at 4pm.

