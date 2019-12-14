Benson Scores Twice as Condors Grab Point in 6-5 Overtime Loss

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (9-11-4; 22pts) had a two-goal night from LW Tyler Benson, but could not put the Grand Rapids Griffins (11-13-3; 25pts) in a 6-5 overtime loss on Friday. Bakersfield had leads of 2-0, 3-2, and 5-3 on the night. The same two teams meet tomorrow at 7 p.m. on Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway night.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (6th) from the left-wing boards; Assists: Malone, Lowe; Time of goal: 3:39; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Jakob Stukel (1st) from the slot off a rush; Assist: Persson; Time of goal: 5:52; BAK leads, 2-0

GRIFFINS GOAL: C Joe Veleno (4th) from the slot; Assists: Smith, Ford; Time of goal: 14:09; BAK leads, 2-1

GRIFFINS GOAL: LW Taro Hirose (2nd) on the power play from the left-wing circle; Assists: Tangradi; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 10, GR - 13

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (3rd) off a loose rebound; Assists: Day, McLeod; Time of goal: 2:13; BAK leads, 3-2

GRIFFINS GOAL: LW Eric Tangradi (2nd) off the bench on a breakaway; Assist: Hirose; Time of goal: 14:40; Game tied, 3-3

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (6th) batted a puck out of midair; Assists: Samorukov, Marody; Time of goal: 16:09; BAK leads, 4-3

CONDORS GOAL: Benson (7th) on a rebound; Assists: Day, Currie; Time of goal: 19:23; BAK leads, 5-3

GRIFFINS GOAL: C Dominic Turgeon (6th) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Time of goal: 19:50; BAK leads, 5-4

SHOTS: BAK - 9, GR - 9

THIRD PERIOD

GRIFFINS GOAL: Veleno (5th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Ford, Kuffner; Time of goal: 3:22; Game tied, 5-5

SHOTS: BAK- 5, GR - 8

OVERTIME - Hirose (3rd) gave the Griffins a 6-5 win with just over 11 seconds left

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Veleno (GR) 2. Tangradi (GR) 3. Benson (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; GR - 2/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 25; GR - 33

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (OTL, 2-1-1; 27/33); GR - Pickard (9-7-3; 20/25)

RW Josh Currie moved into third all-time in Condors games played tonight with his 336th game

LW Tyler Benson has five goals in his last 11 games

C Cooper Marody had two assists

LW Jakob Stukel scored his first of the season

Bakersfield and Grand Rapids met in Bakersfield for the first time since the Condors inaugural AHL home game in 2015

Scratches: Stuart Skinner, Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Miles Koules

