Eagles Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, will be hosting the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night when the Eagles face the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, December 14th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. Video and photos of the event will be distributed to media outlets after the bears are thrown on to the ice and have begun to be collected.

Last season saw fans at the Budweiser Events Center toss over 10,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Eagles goal was scored. The 10,000 stuffed animals set a new record for Eagles country, as the toys were collected and distributed to a variety of local children's charities.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

