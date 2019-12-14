Winning Streak Comes to An End against Tucson
December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Tucson Roadrunners by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The loss snapped Texas' nine-game point streak, dating back to November 23. Tucson, on the other hand, earned their sixth consecutive win.
The Roadrunners opened scoring after a slow start to the game. Nate Schnarr created a scramble in front of the net as he took a shot that bounced off Jake Oettinger's pad. As chaos ensued, Jeremy Gregoire gained control of the puck and put it through the goalie's legs to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage. The Stars took advantage of their first power play of the game, scoring on a one-timer. Joel L'Esperance put the shot past Adin Hill from the top of the right circle to level the score at one. Jason Robertson's assist on the play extended his point streak to six games.
Early in the second, Tucson converted on the power play to regain a one-goal advantage. Michael Chaput won a faceoff to give the Roadrunners possession of the puck. Shortly thereafter, Lane Pederson and Michael Bunting set up Andy Miele, who was waiting on the right side of the net, for a quick goal that went in over Oettinger's leg.
Texas began the third on a power play, but the advantage was abbreviated as L'Esperance was whistled for tripping. With nine seconds of penalty kill time remaining, the Roadrunners extended their lead to 3-1 with their second goal on the man advantage. Vili Saarijarvi dished the puck to Beau Bennett from the blue line and the winger got a one-timer through Oettinger's legs to tally his fifth of the year.
Each team struck on special teams in the contest. Texas scored their lone goal on a first period power play, while Tucson converted on two of their five chances to fuel a victory. Oettinger suffered his first loss since Nov. 22 after surrendering three goals on the Roadrunners 23 shots. On the other side of the ice, Hill stopped 21-of-22 shots for his ninth win of the year.
The Stars face the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves next week, playing three games in three days from Friday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 22. Friday night begins the stretch with a 7 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
1. Andy Miele (TUC)
2. Jeremy Gregoire (TUC)
3. Joel L'Esperance (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars center Rhett Gardner
(Taylor Sammarco)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019
- Admirals Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Winning Streak Comes to An End against Tucson - Texas Stars
- Bigras Brings the Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Get Even with Ads - Chicago Wolves
- Carey Scores OT Winner, P-Bruins Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4 - Providence Bruins
- Angello Scores Twice as Penguins Beat Monsters, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bellows scores for third straight game in setback on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Extend Win Streak to Five, Blast Sound Tigers 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Come Away with a Point in Roller-Coaster Night vs. Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Lehigh Valley Ends Pack's Streak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Plagued by Devils' Efficient Attack - Utica Comets
- Crunch Top Checkers, 5-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Squander Lead in 5-4 Loss to Crunch - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans - Laval Rocket
- Barracuda Get Burned by Heat, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Sens Grab First Win of the Season over Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Game Recap: Amerks Complete Sweep with 5-0 Win in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Preds Recall Blackwell, Reassign Carr to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Earn 3-2 Win Saturday over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight - Colorado Eagles
- McIlrath Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Carrick to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Sign Corrado to AHL Deal - Belleville Senators
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Loans F Steven Swavely to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game 26 Preview: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Condors Home for Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Englund Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 14 - Belleville Senators
- Benson Scores Twice as Condors Grab Point in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Improve To 20-5 Following Record-Long Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.