Winning Streak Comes to An End against Tucson

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Tucson Roadrunners by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The loss snapped Texas' nine-game point streak, dating back to November 23. Tucson, on the other hand, earned their sixth consecutive win.

The Roadrunners opened scoring after a slow start to the game. Nate Schnarr created a scramble in front of the net as he took a shot that bounced off Jake Oettinger's pad. As chaos ensued, Jeremy Gregoire gained control of the puck and put it through the goalie's legs to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage. The Stars took advantage of their first power play of the game, scoring on a one-timer. Joel L'Esperance put the shot past Adin Hill from the top of the right circle to level the score at one. Jason Robertson's assist on the play extended his point streak to six games.

Early in the second, Tucson converted on the power play to regain a one-goal advantage. Michael Chaput won a faceoff to give the Roadrunners possession of the puck. Shortly thereafter, Lane Pederson and Michael Bunting set up Andy Miele, who was waiting on the right side of the net, for a quick goal that went in over Oettinger's leg.

Texas began the third on a power play, but the advantage was abbreviated as L'Esperance was whistled for tripping. With nine seconds of penalty kill time remaining, the Roadrunners extended their lead to 3-1 with their second goal on the man advantage. Vili Saarijarvi dished the puck to Beau Bennett from the blue line and the winger got a one-timer through Oettinger's legs to tally his fifth of the year.

Each team struck on special teams in the contest. Texas scored their lone goal on a first period power play, while Tucson converted on two of their five chances to fuel a victory. Oettinger suffered his first loss since Nov. 22 after surrendering three goals on the Roadrunners 23 shots. On the other side of the ice, Hill stopped 21-of-22 shots for his ninth win of the year.

The Stars face the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves next week, playing three games in three days from Friday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 22. Friday night begins the stretch with a 7 p.m. puck drop at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Illinois.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

