Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears put their four-game winning streak on the line with a 7 PM puck drop against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Hershey Bears (12-9-2-3) vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers (10-14-3-1)

December 14, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #27 | Giant Center

Referees: Robert Hennessey (87), Peter Schlittenhardt (12)

Linesmen: Tom DellaFranco (71), Michael Magee (41)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotion: Pennsylvania Lottery Night (First 4,000 Fans 18 & Over)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Dave Fenyves and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return to the ice this evening after earning a 3-2 overtime victory last Sunday versus rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The visiting Penguins bolted out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and that score stayed the same through 40 minutes. The Bears roared back in the third period, striking twice to tie the game. Matt Moulson added a power play goal just 2:35 into the frame, and defender Christian Djoos tied the score at 8:45 on a shot from the point. The game progressed to overtime, where forward Joe Snively completed the comeback for Hershey. After linemate Mike Sgarbossa's shot hit the post, Snively cashed in on the rebound, beating Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith to give Hershey a fourth straight one-goal win. The Sound Tigers were in action last night at Utica, claiming a 4-3 victory. Bridgeport bolted out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, thanks to two goals from John Stevens, en route to the victory.

SQUARING OFF WITH THE SOUND TIGERS:

Tonight is Hershey's second meeting with the Sound Tigers this season, and the first at Giant Center. The Bears fell by a score of 3-2 to the Sound Tigers on Nov. 23 at the Webster Bank Arena, despite a goal and an assist from both Joe Snively and Martin Fehervary. Tonight marks the first game at Giant Center between the two clubs since Game 4 of the 2019 Atlantic Division Semifinals on Apr. 25. Bridgeport won that contest, 3-2, thanks to a Matt Lorito overtime winning goal that forced a decisive Game 5, eventually won by Hershey. In the regular season over the last five years, Hershey is 6-4-0-3 versus Bridgeport at the Giant Center.

HITTING THE CENTURY MARK:

Tonight marks the 100th regular season professional game for forward Brian Pinho. He's registered 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 99 games with Hershey. He also scored the series-winning, Game 5 overtime tally versus Bridgeport last year in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa will skate in his 100th game as a member of the Bears tonight. He's collected 88 points in his 99 contests with the Bears, scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists. Also approaching a milestone is defender Christian Djoos, who is three points from 100 in his AHL career.

WHO'S GOT THE POWER:

Both teams in tonight's contest have struggled on the power play this season, with Hershey ranking 28th in the league at 10.5 percent, while Bridgeport is dead last in the AHL at just 8.7 percent. However, the Bears enter tonight's game having scored a power play goal in two consecutive contests. This is only the second time this season the power play has converted in back-to-back games, with the previous occurrences coming when the Bears notched a pair of power play goals on Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley and Oct. 13 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

STRUGGLING TO SCORE:

Bridgeport notched four goals last night, but the Sound Tigers rank last in the AHL in goals for, scoring just 2.18 goals per game this season. While goals have also been hard to come by for Hershey, the Bears are averaging 2.58 goals per game, which is 27th in the league. There is a vast difference in the two team's goals against statistics however. Bridgeport is near the bottom of the pack in the AHL, surrendering 3.32 goals per game, which is 25th in the AHL. The Bears are allowing just 2.85 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.