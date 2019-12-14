Senators Sign Corrado to AHL Deal
December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Frank Corrado to an AHL deal for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Corrado had been playing with the Sens on a professional tryout agreement after joining the team Oct. 26.
Since then, Corrado, a veteran of 76 NHL games, has notched five assists in 17 games with Belleville.
Belleville is back in action later today when they visit one of Corrado's former teams, the Toronto Marlies at 4pm. The game can be seen live on TSN 2.
