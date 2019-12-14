Admirals Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss
December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Chicago, IL - Nicolas Roy scored in overtime to give the Chicago Wolves a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Allstate Arena.
Despite the loss, the Admirals extended the team's points streak to five games (3-0-2-0).
Roy skated into the Ads zone and flipped the puck into the net at 1:15 of overtime to down the Admirals. Milwaukee remains in first place in the American Hockey League's Central Division with 45 points (20-4-3-2 record).
Milwaukee trailed by two goals at the beginning of the third period. The Admirals finally got on the board at 6:12 of the third frame when Alex Carrier fed a pass from behind the Wolves net for a tap-in by Cole Schneider. It was Schneider's ninth goal of the season. Carrier and Daniel Carr recorded the assists. The assist extended Carr's points streak to 11 games (10 goals and nine assists).
The Admirals tied the game with 50.7 seconds remaining in the game. Carrier's low shot from the left point was deflected into the net by Laurent Dauphin. Dauphin's goal was his seventh of the season. Carrier and Frederick Gaudreau earned the assists.
Admirals defenseman Carrier played in his 250th game. He is just the 11th player to reach that milestone since the Admirals joined the American Hockey League for the 2001-02 season.
Chicago took a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the second period by Brandon Pirri. The first was a shot from the left circle, on the power play, at 3:06. The second came when Pirri deflected a Keegan Kolesar pass into the net at 13:53 of the second frame.
Goalie Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots in the overtime loss.
The Admirals return home to host the San Antonio Rampage at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Dec. 18.
