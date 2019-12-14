Anaheim Ducks Reassign Carrick to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Sam Carrick to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carrick, 27 (2/4/92), collected one assist in two games with the Ducks this season. Carrick has earned 1-3=4 points in 27 career NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto. Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and Anaheim's seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Carrick has recorded 10-6=16 points with a +11 rating and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 games with San Diego this season. He returns to the Gulls leading the club in goals and plus/minus, and co-leading in points.

Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has earned 110-147=257 points and a +34 rating in 410 career AHL games with the Gulls, Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies. The Markham, Ontario native has also earned 17-21=38 points in 62 career Calder Cup Playoff games with San Diego and Toronto.

