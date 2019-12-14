Phantoms Loans F Steven Swavely to Reading Royals

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Steven Swavely

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Steven Swavely(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today they have loaned forward Steven Swavely to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Swavely, 28, has played in six games for the Phantoms this season after making his AHL season-debut on November 23. He tallied one assist and was a plus-two rating in six games. He has also played in 13 games for the Royals this season, notching a goal and eight assists for nine points and a +3 rating. Swavely is in his fourth full season with the organization and played in a career-high 40 games for the Phantoms last season, tallying seven assists. He posted a career best, three-assist game on December 22, 2018, in a 6-1 victory in Hershey that helped him earn a one-year, AHL contract that he signed on January 2, 2019.

Prior to signing with Lehigh Valley, Swavely played 27 games for the Reading Royals (ECHL) and posted 30 points, 14 goals, and 16 assists for the Royals, leading the team in scoring at the time of his signing with the Phantoms. He also ranked 15th in the ECHL in points and was coming off a 13-game points streak. He notched 22 points in his last 15 games for Reading during 2018-19.

A native of Reading, Pa., Swavely turned pro after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 105 points on 46 goals and 59 assists in 117 games for the Reading Royals. Swavely has played 99 total games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during parts of the last four seasons.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.