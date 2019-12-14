Barracuda Get Burned by Heat, 3-2

The San Jose Barracuda (9-12-0-2) welcomed the Stockton Heat (16-5-1-2) (Calgary Flames) to the SAP Center on Saturday afternoon in the first leg of a #HockeyDayinSanJose doubleheader, looking to extend their point streak to four games. The Barracuda were able to draw within a goal in the third after falling into a two-goal deficit but couldn't tie the score and eventually fell 3-2.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (7-7-2) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 26 shots

Artyom Zagidulin (11-1-1) earned the win for Stockton, stopping 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

With his first period goal, Maxim Letunov (7) now co-leads the Barracuda in points (19)

Ivan Chekhovich (2) cut the Heat lead to one in the third period, with his first goal since October 13th

Lukas Radil made his Barracuda season debut and recorded an assist

Sasha Chmelevski registered an assist to give him five points over his last five games (two goals, three assists)

The Heat improved to an AHL-best 11-2-0-1 on the road this season

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Stockton 1 1 1 3

San Jose 0 1 1 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 26 1 4 8

San Jose 23 0 4 8

