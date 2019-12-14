Barracuda Get Burned by Heat, 3-2
December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (9-12-0-2) welcomed the Stockton Heat (16-5-1-2) (Calgary Flames) to the SAP Center on Saturday afternoon in the first leg of a #HockeyDayinSanJose doubleheader, looking to extend their point streak to four games. The Barracuda were able to draw within a goal in the third after falling into a two-goal deficit but couldn't tie the score and eventually fell 3-2.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (7-7-2) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 26 shots
Artyom Zagidulin (11-1-1) earned the win for Stockton, stopping 21 of the 23 shots he faced.
With his first period goal, Maxim Letunov (7) now co-leads the Barracuda in points (19)
Ivan Chekhovich (2) cut the Heat lead to one in the third period, with his first goal since October 13th
Lukas Radil made his Barracuda season debut and recorded an assist
Sasha Chmelevski registered an assist to give him five points over his last five games (two goals, three assists)
The Heat improved to an AHL-best 11-2-0-1 on the road this season
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Stockton 1 1 1 3
San Jose 0 1 1 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 26 1 4 8
San Jose 23 0 4 8
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019
- Rocket Shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans - Laval Rocket
- Barracuda Get Burned by Heat, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Sens Grab First Win of the Season over Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Game Recap: Amerks Complete Sweep with 5-0 Win in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Preds Recall Blackwell, Reassign Carr to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Earn 3-2 Win Saturday over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight - Colorado Eagles
- McIlrath Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Carrick to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Sign Corrado to AHL Deal - Belleville Senators
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Loans F Steven Swavely to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game 26 Preview: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Condors Home for Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Englund Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 14 - Belleville Senators
- Benson Scores Twice as Condors Grab Point in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Improve To 20-5 Following Record-Long Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.