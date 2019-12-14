Wolves Get Even with Ads
December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Center Nicolas Roy's nifty backhand 1:15 into overtime lifted the Chicago Wolves to a 3-2 victory over the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Brandon Pirri scored twice in the second period for the Wolves (12-15-2-0), who avenged a 4-1 loss Friday night at Milwaukee (20-4-3-2). The Admirals forced extra time on Laurent Dauphin's goal with 51 seconds left in regulation.
"I thought our guys played a really, really strong game," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I thought it was our best game so far this season. I think we've been getting progressively better - little pieces at a time - and it was an important night for our group. It was a great test."
The Wolves drew first blood on Pirri's goal with four seconds left on the power play at 3:06 of the second. Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt stopped Milwaukee's attempt to get the puck out of the zone, then fed Lucas Elvenes on the perimeter. After Elvenes passed it back, Schuldt faked a slapshot from the point and dished to Pirri for a snapper from the left faceoff circle.
Pirri delivered his next goal at 13:53 of the second. Forward Keegan Kolesar chipped the puck from the defensive zone along the right board and caught up to it 15 feet from the goal line. Kolesar spied Pirri racing to the far post and sent a perfect centering pass that Pirri tipped past Milwaukee goaltender Conor Ingram for the 2-0 lead.
The Admirals pulled within 2-1 at 6:12 of the third on forward Cole Schneider's goal. Former Wolves forward Daniel Carr and Alexandre Carrier set up Schneider for a chip from close range that carried over Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk's glove.
Milwaukee pulled Ingram for an extra skater with 1:25 left and it paid off when Dauphin tipped a Carrier blast from the point with 51 seconds remaining in regulation to even the score.
Dansk (7-6-0) posted 21 saves to earn his third win in a row while Ingram (10-2-3) finished with 26 saves in the loss.
The Wolves continue their home stand with an 11 a.m. game Tuesday against the San Antonio Rampage. Chicago also hosts the Texas Stars next Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019
- Admirals Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Winning Streak Comes to An End against Tucson - Texas Stars
- Bigras Brings the Bears in Teddy Bear Toss Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Get Even with Ads - Chicago Wolves
- Carey Scores OT Winner, P-Bruins Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4 - Providence Bruins
- Angello Scores Twice as Penguins Beat Monsters, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bellows scores for third straight game in setback on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Extend Win Streak to Five, Blast Sound Tigers 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Come Away with a Point in Roller-Coaster Night vs. Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Lehigh Valley Ends Pack's Streak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Plagued by Devils' Efficient Attack - Utica Comets
- Crunch Top Checkers, 5-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Squander Lead in 5-4 Loss to Crunch - Charlotte Checkers
- Rocket Shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans - Laval Rocket
- Barracuda Get Burned by Heat, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Sens Grab First Win of the Season over Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Game Recap: Amerks Complete Sweep with 5-0 Win in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Preds Recall Blackwell, Reassign Carr to Ads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Earn 3-2 Win Saturday over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Eagles Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight - Colorado Eagles
- McIlrath Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Carrick to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Sign Corrado to AHL Deal - Belleville Senators
- Battle of Ontario Heads to Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Loans F Steven Swavely to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game 26 Preview: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Condors Home for Derek Carr Youth Jersey Giveaway Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Englund Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Laval Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 14 - Belleville Senators
- Benson Scores Twice as Condors Grab Point in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Improve To 20-5 Following Record-Long Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.