Wolves Get Even with Ads

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROSEMONT, Illinois - Center Nicolas Roy's nifty backhand 1:15 into overtime lifted the Chicago Wolves to a 3-2 victory over the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Brandon Pirri scored twice in the second period for the Wolves (12-15-2-0), who avenged a 4-1 loss Friday night at Milwaukee (20-4-3-2). The Admirals forced extra time on Laurent Dauphin's goal with 51 seconds left in regulation.

"I thought our guys played a really, really strong game," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "I thought it was our best game so far this season. I think we've been getting progressively better - little pieces at a time - and it was an important night for our group. It was a great test."

The Wolves drew first blood on Pirri's goal with four seconds left on the power play at 3:06 of the second. Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt stopped Milwaukee's attempt to get the puck out of the zone, then fed Lucas Elvenes on the perimeter. After Elvenes passed it back, Schuldt faked a slapshot from the point and dished to Pirri for a snapper from the left faceoff circle.

Pirri delivered his next goal at 13:53 of the second. Forward Keegan Kolesar chipped the puck from the defensive zone along the right board and caught up to it 15 feet from the goal line. Kolesar spied Pirri racing to the far post and sent a perfect centering pass that Pirri tipped past Milwaukee goaltender Conor Ingram for the 2-0 lead.

The Admirals pulled within 2-1 at 6:12 of the third on forward Cole Schneider's goal. Former Wolves forward Daniel Carr and Alexandre Carrier set up Schneider for a chip from close range that carried over Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk's glove.

Milwaukee pulled Ingram for an extra skater with 1:25 left and it paid off when Dauphin tipped a Carrier blast from the point with 51 seconds remaining in regulation to even the score.

Dansk (7-6-0) posted 21 saves to earn his third win in a row while Ingram (10-2-3) finished with 26 saves in the loss.

The Wolves continue their home stand with an 11 a.m. game Tuesday against the San Antonio Rampage. Chicago also hosts the Texas Stars next Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

