Devils Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Comets

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils right wing Chris Conner vs. the Utica Comets

BINGHAMTON - Ben Street scored just 51 seconds into the game to set off Teddy Bear Toss and the Binghamton Devils cruised to a 5-1 win over the visiting Utica Comets in front of 3,320 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Teddy bears flew onto the ice just 51 seconds into the game as Ben Street scored his 11th goal of the season for the Devils. Street raced down the ice on a breakaway, flinging the puck past goaltender Richard Bachman. The unassisted goal lifted Binghamton to a 1-0 lead early in the first.

Julian Melchiori tipped in his second goal of the season five minutes later to strengthen the Devils lead. Joey Anderson shoveled the puck toward the front of the net and Melchiori elevated it over the shoulder of Bachman for the 2-0 lead. Anderson and Michael Paliotta tallied the helpers on the play at 5:10 of the first period.

The Devils had another quick start to the period as Ryan Schmelzer picked up his third goal of the season 1:24 into the second. Brandon Gignac slid a long pass up the ice into the Utica zone that connected with Schmelzer. On the breakaway, Schmelzer's smooth puck handling got the best of the Comets netminder and ended in a 3-0 Binghamton lead.

Fabian Zetterlund kept Binghamton's scoring streak going, raising the Devils three-goal lead to four with 9:39 left in the second stanza. Zetterlund guided the puck down the ice and pitched a shot from the left-wing circle that landed in the back of the net for his fourth of the season. Egor Sharangovich logged the additional assist on the play that put the Devils up, 4-0.

The Devils were not finished yet as Dakota Mermis netted Binghamton's fifth goal of the night with just two seconds remaining in the second period. Mermis jumped to the top of the circles and wristed a shot by Bachman for his second of the year with 1.8 seconds to go. Assists were credited to Joey Anderson and Street. Binghamton took the 5-0 lead into the second intermission along with a 35-11 shot advantage.

After a review of the play, Utica beat Gilles Senn and registered their first of the night. Senn deflected the initial shot on goal by Reid Boucher that was picked up and dribbled in by Seamus Malone for his first goal of the season. Boucher and Sven Baertschi recorded the assists on the 5-1 Comets goal that came at 7:04 in the final frame.

Binghamton blasted away their eight-game losing streak with a 5-1 win at home against the Comets. Senn stopped 23 of 24 shots on goal in the win and Bachman stopped 36 of 41 shots on goal in the loss.

