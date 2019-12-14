Heat, Barracuda Start Weekend Home-And-Home Saturday

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Arena: SAP Center | San Jose, California

Date: Saturday, December 14

Time: 1:15 p.m. PST

TODAY

The Stockton Heat head to the SAP Center in San Jose for the first time this season for the front end of a weekend home-and-home against the Barracuda. This is the third meeting of the season between Stockton and San Jose, the Heat earning a pair of 3-2 wins with one coming in a shootout.

The Heat enter the game winners of two-straight and seven of the club's last 10, while the Barracuda have earned a point in three-straight contests as they try to climb up the divisional ladder. Stockton is looking to end a five-game losing skid at the SAP Center in today's contest, a streak that dates back to October 21 of last season - a game that ended with a 3-2 final score.

ROAD WARRIORS

Stockton is the best road team in the AHL, coming into today's matchup with a league-best .808 point percentage after posting 10 wins and 21 points in 13 games away from Stockton Arena. The Heat are a perfect 7-0 in road contests within the state of California and have won five of their last six tests on opponents' ice.

PHILP ON FIRE

Luke Philp has been red hot on the offensive end over the last 11 games, totaling 10 goals and 13 points, including six goals in his active four-game scoring streak. It's been night-and-day for the rookie after going scoreless in his first 10 appearances, Philp now just one goal shy of team leader Buddy Robinson's total of 11 goals for the season.

PHILLIPS RETURNS

Matthew Phillips returned to Stockton Friday after earning a call-up to the Calgary Flames earlier in the week, the first recall of his young career. Phillips' hot start to the season saw him in seventh in scoring in the AHL with 25 points through 22 games at the time of his NHL recall. The forward is Stockton's assists (16) and points (25) leader and has racked up nine points (4g,5a) in his last five games played.

SPECIAL TEAMS EDGE

Stockton boasts the league's best complement of special teams units, the lone squad in the AHL to be top-five in both power play and penalty kill work for the season as the club has clicked at 27.2-percent on the man-advantage and 86.7-percent on the kill. The Heat have operated at an even higher pace against San Jose, scoring on three of eight power plays while limiting the Barracuda to just 1-for-11 on the man-advantage in the season series.

HEAT OFFENSE ABLAZE

The best offense in the American Hockey League resides in Stockton, California, the Heat entering today's game as the lone team in the AHL to average north of four goals per game (4.04). The Heat have yet to score less than two goals in any game this season and average 4.46 goals per road contest, lighting the lamp 58 times in 13 games on opponents' ice.

