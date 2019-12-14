Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 14

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will pop down the 401 for its second visit of the season to Toronto to face the Marlies this afternoon.

The Senators (15-9-1-0) has a mini two-game win streak going after their victory over Rockford last night that pushed the Sens into fifth place in the North and two points out of a playoff spot.

Toronto (17-5-2-1) sit second in the North Division and trail Rochester for the division lead by two points.

Belleville's 88 goals are the fourth most in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Marlies who potted 91 goals this season while both teams are 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Something will have to give this afternoon as the Marlies hold a staggering 12-1 home record while the Sens have won eight of its 11 road contests.

Roster notes

No moves overnight for Belleville although a recall from Ottawa of a defenceman seems imminent.

After Filip Gustavsson started Friday, Joey Daccord will make his second AHL start this afternoon.

Vitaly Abramov, Hubert Labrie, Stu Percy and Andrew Sturtz are out injured for the Senators.

Previous history

In two meetings so far this season, the Sens are 0-2 in the Battle of Ontario and have given up 11 goals in the process. Belleville is 11-12-1-2 all-time against the Marlies.

Who to watch

Rudolfs Balcers continues to dominate the AHL as he has points in all 11 games he's played this season. His 17 points are tied for third most on the team.

Kenny Agostino's 13 goals lead the Marlies this year while his 23 points are the second most on the team behind Pontus Aberg, who is currently up with the Maple Leafs.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 4pm and can be seen LIVE on TSN 2 and AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 3:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

