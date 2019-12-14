Rocket Shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans
December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - In front of almost 6000 fans, the Rocket were not one with the Force for the team's Star Wars game, shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. Alexandre Alain played his 100th game in the AHL.
C.J. Smith recorded his first three-point game of the season with a goal and two assists. Zach Redmond and John Gilmour each earned a goal and an assist. Jacob Bryson added a second helper in as many games. Andrew Hammond captured his fourth shutout of the season.
After 40 minutes of play, the Americans jumped to a 2-0 lead with goals from Redmond and Gilmour. The Amerks' Jean-Sébastien Dea, Smith and Brandon Hickey scored three more goals in the final frame to seal the win and capture a second victory against the Rocket. The visitors capitalized on three powerplay opportunities.
"We were a little depleted coming off that big game last night, where I thought the guys pushed really hard. We didn't have our best [effort] today but we always try to give our best. It just didn't work for us, " said Michael McCarron after the game.
Marqueurs/Scorers
LAV:
ROC: Redmond (Pilut, Smith) | Gilmour (Smith) | Dea (Bryson, Gilmour) | Smith (Redmond, Murray) | Hickey
Unités spéciales/Special teams
LAV | AN/PP: 0/3 | IN/PK: 2/5
ROC | AN/PP: 3/5| IN/PK: 3/3
Gardiens/Goaltenders
LAV: Primeau (27/32) | ROC: Hammond (27/27)
Trois étoiles/Three stars
1. Gilmour - ROC 2. Smith - ROC 3. Redmond - ROC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
