Rocket Shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - In front of almost 6000 fans, the Rocket were not one with the Force for the team's Star Wars game, shutout 5-0 by the Rochester Americans Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. Alexandre Alain played his 100th game in the AHL.

C.J. Smith recorded his first three-point game of the season with a goal and two assists. Zach Redmond and John Gilmour each earned a goal and an assist. Jacob Bryson added a second helper in as many games. Andrew Hammond captured his fourth shutout of the season.

After 40 minutes of play, the Americans jumped to a 2-0 lead with goals from Redmond and Gilmour. The Amerks' Jean-Sébastien Dea, Smith and Brandon Hickey scored three more goals in the final frame to seal the win and capture a second victory against the Rocket. The visitors capitalized on three powerplay opportunities.

"We were a little depleted coming off that big game last night, where I thought the guys pushed really hard. We didn't have our best [effort] today but we always try to give our best. It just didn't work for us, " said Michael McCarron after the game.

Marqueurs/Scorers

LAV:

ROC: Redmond (Pilut, Smith) | Gilmour (Smith) | Dea (Bryson, Gilmour) | Smith (Redmond, Murray) | Hickey

Unités spéciales/Special teams

LAV | AN/PP: 0/3 | IN/PK: 2/5

ROC | AN/PP: 3/5| IN/PK: 3/3

Gardiens/Goaltenders

LAV: Primeau (27/32) | ROC: Hammond (27/27)

Trois étoiles/Three stars

1. Gilmour - ROC 2. Smith - ROC 3. Redmond - ROC

