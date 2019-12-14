McIlrath Returns to Griffins

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dylan McIlrath

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dylan McIlrath(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

McIlrath, 27, has suited up in 16 games for the Red Wings this season and ranks second on the club with 23 PIM while averaging 14:49 of ice time. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound blueliner shows three points (0-3-3) and 15 PIM in 10 contests for the Griffins.

He became the 178th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his Detroit debut on March 25, 2019 at San Jose, and he has tallied 27 PIM in 23 career games for the Red Wings. The 10th overall selection by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, McIlrath has skated in 66 NHL games since 2013-14 between New York, Florida and Detroit, supplying five points (3-2-5), a plus-two rating and 121 PIM.

Acquired by the Red Wings from Florida on March 1, 2017, McIlrath has totaled 34 points (8-26-34), a plus-18 rating and 274 PIM in 159 regular season games for Grand Rapids. He has picked up five assists and 39 PIM in 28 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Griffins, and he was a key piece in helping the team claim the franchise's second Calder Cup in 2017.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, McIlrath has logged 363 career regular season AHL games between Connecticut (2010-11, 2012-13), Hartford (2013-15, 2016-17), Springfield (2016-17) and Grand Rapids, and has totaled 77 points (21-56-77), a plus-28 rating and 775 PIM, while netting seven points (0-7-7) in 48 postseason contests.

After rallying from a two-goal deficit to win each of their last two games in California, the Griffins (11-13-1-2) take on the Bakersfield Condors today at 10 p.m. EST as they continue their season-high six-game road trip.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.