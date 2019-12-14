Sens Grab First Win of the Season over Toronto

The Belleville Senators grabbed its first win of the season over the Toronto Marlies 4-1 Saturday afternoon.

Joey Daccord made 34 saves in the Belleville net as Joseph LaBate, Erik Brannstrom and Drake Batherson scored. Toronto's Joseph Woll turned away 14 shots as Kenny Agostino had their only goal.

It took 12:59 for the first goal of the game but it came through LaBate's first of the season as used a screen to beat Woll with a wrister from the right faceoff circle to give the Sens a 1-0 lead.

The Sens had a 2-0 lead after 20 thanks to Brannstrom's first goal in a Sens jersey as on a 5-on-3 the Swede fired home a wrist shot from an almost identical spot as LaBate at 16:09.

Agostino got Toronto on the board with 6:18 to play as with Rudolfs Balcers and Frank Corrado in the box, Agostino grabbed his 14th of the year from the edge of the faceoff circle with Daccord down on the ice protecting his right post with only four seconds left to kill in the two-man advantage.

The Senators penalty killers earned their paycheques in the third period as they killed four straight penalties, including a 28-second 5-on-3, before Batherson restored Belleville's two-goal lead with 6:03 left as he got just enough of Jonathan Aspirot's pass for his 11th of the year.

Szwarz added an empty-netter with 11.9 seconds left to make it 4-1.

Balcers extended his franchise best point-streak to 12 games with an assist on Batherson's goal while Aspirot registered his first AHL assist with the primary helper.

The Sens are back in action Wednesday when they host Utica for the first time. Tickets are available.

