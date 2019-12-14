Carey Scores OT Winner, P-Bruins Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Paul Carey scored the game-winning goal in overtime, while Peter Cehlarik, Trent Frederic, Robert Lantosi and Jack Studnicka each recorded one goal and one assist as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds in overtime, 5-4, on Saturday night. Providence scored two shorthanded goals and added a power-play tally in the victory, while Max Lagace got the start in net and made 24 saves for his 12th win of the season.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I liked a lot of our game tonight. I thought we sustained a lot of pressure in the offensive zone and on the forecheck. That team has a lot of talent over there and we need to be a little tighter.

"With that being said, we got the two points and we were able to sustain quite a bit of offense against that group. Overall, we're happy. There are certainly things we can work on, but hopefully we can ride this momentum into tomorrow."

"It was a pretty loose game, a bit of a track meet with back-and-forth action. Both goalies played pretty well, but in games like that you have to keep grinding. When they score, you can't let it deflate you. I thought we did a pretty good job of battling back every time.

PAUL CAREY - OVERTIME GAME-WINNING GOAL

"That was a big win. This is a tough place to play. Hopefully we can put a few more wins together now. This is the meat of the season where you have to keep collecting points and hopefully put yourself in a good position to make the playoffs down the road."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka scored his league-leading fifth shorthanded goal of the season. As a team, the P-Bruins have scored 10 shorthanded goals this season, pacing the AHL.

- Paul Carey's overtime game-winning goal was his team-leading 13th tally of the season. The 13 goals is tied for seventh most in the AHL.

- Trent Frederic also recorded a shorthanded goal and has recorded three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games.

- Steven Kampfer collected an assist on Cehlarik's power play goal for his first point of the season.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will return home Providence for a rematch with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, December 15 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

