Heat Earn 3-2 Win Saturday over San Jose

December 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - Stockton's special teams came up clutch with a pair of late kills, including a 5-on-3 chance, as the Heat hung on to win by a 3-2 final score Saturday afternoon against the San Jose Barracuda at the SAP Center. Luke Philp got the scoring started, a power play marker to extend his goal streak to five games, the lone score of the first period. After the Barracuda drew even in the second, Matthew Phillips lit the lamp in his first game back since the first NHL call-up of his young career, extending his point streak to six games, and then Adam Ruzicka found the back of the net in what proved to be the game-winner 7:05 into the third period for a two-goal edge before a late Barracuda score to draw within striking distance. The victory improves Stockton to 3-0 on the year against San Jose, a hat trick of 3-2 wins, and the contest was the Heat's first road win against the Barracuda since October 21 of last season, snapping a five-game losing skid at the SAP Center. The Heat have now won six of their last seven road games, the first time in team history that the club has accomplished that feat.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (23 shots, 21 saves)

L: Josef Korenar (26 shots, 23 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Matthew Phillips (1g), Second - Luke Philp (1g), Third - Ivan Chekhovich (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 26, SJ - 23

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SJ - 0-4

- Luke Philp extended his goal streak to five games, with seven goals in that span. Philp is now tied with Buddy Robinson for the Heat lead in goals with 11 on the year, all of Philp's coming in Stockton's last 12 games.

- Matthew Phillips lit the lamp in his first game back following his first NHL recall. The forward has now registered at least one point in his last six games played, five goals and five assists in that span.

- With an assist in today's game, Glenn Gawdin has still not gone back-to-back games without a point this season.

- Artyom Zagidulin has earned a win in six-straight decisions.

- Byron Froese returned to the lineup after missing Stockton's previous six contests to injury.

- The Heat have won all three games against San Jose this season by identical 3-2 tallies.

- The win snapped a five-game losing skid for Stockton at the SAP Center, a stretch that dated back to October 21 of last season.

UP NEXT

The Heat close out the weekend home-and-home against the Barracuda on home ice on Sunday, December 15 at 5 p.m.

