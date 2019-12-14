Preds Recall Blackwell, Reassign Carr to Ads

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Colin Blackwell from Milwaukee. Additionally, the team has reassigned forward Daniel Carr to the Admirals.

Blackwell is tied for the Admirals lead in assists with 17 and is third in points with 23 (6g-17a) in 26 games this season, his second with the team and fourth as a pro. The center has recorded 16 points (3g-13a) in his last month of play - 12 of which came during a career-best nine-game point streak (3g-9a) from Nov. 13-Dec. 1 - helping the Ads reach first place in the AHL with a 20-4-2-2 record. He also recorded his second career four-point game on Dec. 6 after dishing out four assists in Milwaukee's 7-1 victory over Iowa. Last season, Blackwell made his NHL debut on Jan. 19, 2019 vs. Florida and went on to feature in six games for the Predators, averaging 9:44 of ice time. He finished his first campaign in Milwaukee with 26 points (14g-12a) in 43 games, and his 14 goals tied for fifth on the team.

In his second stint with the Predators this season Carr tallied a goal and game-winner in the shoot-out, in eight games and he shows 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 16 games with Milwaukee. The 6-foot, 191-pound left wing was on a 10-game point streak (10g-8a) with the Ads before being recalled by the Predators. During that stretch, Carr recorded six multi-point efforts - including two three-point performances - and scored either the game-winning goal or game-deciding goal in the shootout five times.

Carr will join the Admirals in Chicago as they take on the Wolves tonight in the second half of a home-and-home series tonight at the Allstate Arena at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Wednesday, December 18 when they host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena at 7 pm.

