Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack hit the road for the first of two straight rivalry games this afternoon. Today, it's the fourth installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry' for the 2024-25 season.

The puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season. It is the first of five meetings at the MassMutual Center. The sides will meet twice in December, both in Western Massachusetts. The Wolf Pack will invade the MassMutual Center again on Friday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The Thunderbirds have won two of the first three meetings between the rivals, and each of the last two. The Wolf Pack claimed a 6-5 victory in their home opener at the XL Center on Oct. 18, but the Thunderbirds picked up a 5-2 victory on Oct. 27, and a 4-2 decision on Nov. 23.

In the last meeting on Nov. 23, Matthew Peca started the scoring with a shot from the right-wing circle 8:51 into the game. Matt Rempe tied the tilt 1-1 at 19:00, tipping home an Adam Sýkora shot, but 13 seconds later Marcus Sylvegard converted off a defensive zone breakdown to make it 2-1.

Peca's second of the game proved to be the eventual game-winning goal for the T-Birds. He blasted a one-timer from the right-wing circle at 17:51 of the second period, making it 3-1.

Brett Berard got the Wolf Pack within a goal at 5:49 of the third period with a shot from the point, but Matt Luff's empty-net tally at 19:30 would cement the win for the visitors.

The Wolf Pack won three of five visits to the MassMutual Center in 2023-24, posting a record of 3-2-0-0.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their third straight game (0-2-1-0) on Wednesday night, falling 5-4 in overtime to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack led the game on four separate occasions but could not put the Phantoms away. Anton Blidh opened the scoring at 5:06 of the first period, tipping in a Matthew Robertson shot from the left-wing point. 82 seconds later, however, at 6:28, Samu Tuomaala buried his seventh goal of the season on a breakaway to tie the game.

Bo Groulx restored the lead at 7:37 of the second period, tapping home a rebound for his eighth goal of the season. Ethan Samson had the response at 12:20, however, beating Dylan Garand with a shot from the left-wing circle.

Victor Mancini's power play blast at 9:23 of the third period had the Wolf Pack leading 3-2, but Rhett Gardner tied the game at 3-3 at 15:33 with his second goal of the season. Eleven seconds later, Blidh buried a rebound to make it a 4-3 game, but the Phantoms answered with an extra attacker. Garrett Wilson tapped home a backdoor feed from Anthony Richard at 18:13 while at six-on-five to force overtime.

Tuomaala's second of the game 3:22 into overtime gave the Phantoms the extra point in a game they never led.

Groulx leads the Wolf Pack in goals with eight, while Alex Belzile leads the way in points with 15 (4 g, 11 a). Belzile recorded three assists in the loss to the Phantoms on Wednesday night. It was his second three-point performance of the season.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds saw their four-game winning streak come to an end yesterday, falling 3-2 to the Utica Comets.

Dalibor Dvorsky opened the scoring 15:15 into the second period, potting the seventh goal of his rookie season. Just 65 seconds later, however, Samuel Laberge evened the game with his first goal of the campaign.

Nolan Foote gave the Comets their first lead of the hockey game 16 seconds into the third period, sneaking a shot by Vadim Zherenko to make it 2-1. Seamus Casey then blasted home the eventual game-winning goal on the power play at 5:44, making it 3-1.

Drew Callin's goal at 19:31 got the Thunderbirds within one but would not be enough.

Dvorsky, Sylvegard, and Peca lead the Thunderbirds with seven goals each on the season, while Dvorsky's 14 points (7 g, 7 a) pace the club in that category.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack conclude their brief two-game road trip on Wednesday night when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 6:45 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Dec. 6, when the Rockford IceHogs make their second-ever visit to the Connecticut capital. $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

