Eagles Utilize Four-Goal Third Period to Top Silver Knights, 6-1

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado scored four goals in the third period, including a pair of tallies from forward Chase Bradley, as the Eagles completed a two-game sweep of the Henderson Silver Knights with a 6-1 victory. Forward Matthew Phillips and defenseman Jack Ahcan also finished with multi-point performances, as 12 different Colorado skaters posted at least point in the contest. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese collected the win in net, turning aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

Colorado would strike first in the contest, as forward Mark Senden buried a backhander from between the circles, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 12:20 mark of the first period. Each team went 0-for-1 on the power play in the opening 20 minutes, as Colorado carried its 1-0 edge into the first intermission.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when defenseman Connor Mayer finished off a shorthanded breakaway by beating goaltender Carl Lindbom at the 11:45 mark of the second period.

The Silver Knights would pull back within a goal when forward Kai Uchacz caught the Eagles in a change and flew through the left-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister, trimming the deficit to 2-1 with 6:43 remaining in the middle frame.

Bradley would net the first of his two goals when he cut through the slot and tipped a centering feed into the back of the net, expanding Colorado's lead to 3-1 just 49 seconds into the third period.

A rush down the ice just minutes later would see forward Oskar Olausson dish a pass to Bradley in the slot, where he would wire it past Lindblom, putting the Eagles up 4-1 at the 4:10 mark of the final frame.

A power play just 43 seconds later would set up forward Jere Innala to sweep home a one-timer from the side of the crease, extending his point streak to five games and giving Colorado a 5-1 advantage.

Eagles forward Jake Wise would round out the scoring when he finished off a breakaway from the blue line with a backhander that would push Colorado's lead to 6-1 at the 11:13 mark of the period.

Lindblom suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 39 shots. The Eagles finished the game going 1-for-4 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

