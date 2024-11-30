Hockey Fights Cancer Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears host the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town to renew the I-81 rivalry series. Hershey will be wearing Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will be auctioned post-game to help support the fight against cancer.

Hershey Bears (14-4-2-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (10-4-1-0)

Nov. 30, 2024 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Riley Brace (49), Liam Maaskant (45)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (3), Tommy George (61)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

Penn State Health Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey Rally Towel Night - All fans will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey rally towel, courtesy of Penn State Health.

Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey Auction - Players will be wearing Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43's Ryan Ye on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears extended the club's point streak to six games (4-0-2-0) last night, but the Chocolate and White fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-1 in overtime at the PPL Center. Olle Lycksell had both goals for the Phantoms including the winner just 27 seconds into the extra session. Ethen Frank scored Hershey's lone goal and netminder Clay Stevenson made 24 saves in the losing effort. The point earned by the Bears extended Hershey's road point streak from the beginning of the season to 10 games (8-0-2-0) to surpass the 2006-07 Bears' start on the road (8-0-0-1). The Penguins claimed a 5-3 win over the Laval Rocket last night on home ice. Sam Poulin had a goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the victory.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER:

Tonight's game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton marks Hershey's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Hershey is 3-2-0-0 all-time on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and in the club's first event in 2018, current Bear Aaron Ness scored the lone goal in a seven-round shootout to give Hershey a 2-1 win over Hartford. Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa has goals in previous Hockey Fights Cancer games, scoring the game-winner in 2019 versus Charlotte, and adding two more tallies in 2021 in a victory over the Checkers.

I-81, LET'S HAVE SOME FUN:

Tonight marks the first game of the I-81 rivalry series between Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The two teams will meet 12 times, and the clubs rematch next Wednesday at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Last year Hershey went 9-3-0-0 versus the Penguins, including posting a perfect 6-0-0-0 record at GIANT Center. Goaltender Hunter Shepard went 6-1-0 versus the Baby Pens with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, while forward Mike Sgarbossa compiled 10 points (1g, 9a) in nine head-to-head games. Wilke-Barre/Scranton's roster features former Bear and 2024 Calder Cup Champion Jimmy Huntington, but the forward has not played since Oct. 19 and is out with an injury. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton enters tonight's game having won its past two outings, and the Penguins are paced by Emil Bemstrom who leads the team with 17 points (5g, 12a) in 15 games.

LET'S MAKE A DEAL:

Hershey completed a trade yesterday, dealing defenseman Dmitry Osipov to the Utica Comets in exchange for forward Jace Isley. The move sees Hershey add the 22-year-old Isley who appeared in seven games with the Comets last season, scoring one goal. He had four points (1g, 3a) in nine games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder this season after posting 23 points (6g,17a) over 55 games in his rookie season with the Thunder in 2023-24. The 6'2" center hails from Grande Prairie, Alberta and will wear #34 for Hershey.

AMAZING ALEX:

Hershey forward Alex Limoges extended his point streak to four games with an assist in last night's overtime loss at Lehigh Valley. Limoges has scored two goals and two assists in the streak, and with a point tonight, he would log his second five-game point streak of the season, after he opened the 2024-25 campaign by finding the scoresheet for the first five games of the new year. Limoges' next assist will be the 100th in his AHL career, and the Penn State product ranks second on Hershey in scoring with 16 points (5g, 11a) in 19 games. The Bears are 8-2-2-0 this season when Limoges registers a point. He had eight points (2g, 6a) in 10 head-to-head games with the Penguins last season.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey will have two players temporarily change numbers in tonight's Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. Ethan Bear will wear #25 this evening and Grant Cruikshank will wear #41...Ethen Frank kept pace with Calgary's Rory Kerins for the AHL's goal-scoring race with his 14th marker of the season last night. Frank leads Hershey with 20 points (14g, 6a) this season and is tied for the team lead in power-play goals (4) with Chase Priskie...Last night's game marked the fourth consecutive road game for Hershey to be played beyond regulation, tying a franchise mark....Hershey is 7-0-1-0 over the club's last eight games on home ice versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey's last regulation loss to the Penguins at GIANT Center came nearly two years ago in a 7-3 defeat on Dec. 4, 2022...Entering the final game of the month tonight, the Bears are 8-2-2-0 in November, good for 18 points. A win tonight would match Hershey's total of 20 points compiled in a 10-2-0-0 November last season...Hershey has played six more games than Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, and the Baby Pens' 15 games played are tied for the lowest total in the league.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 30, 2013 - The Bears scored a 3-2 overtime victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center in front of 10,081. Stan Galiev and Jeff Taffe scored for Hershey in regulation, and David Kolomatis struck for the winning tally at 4:53 of overtime to give Hershey the extra point. Hershey was whistled for 47 penalty minutes in the game, including 10 from current Bears assistant coach Patrick Wellar and 17 from current FOX43 color commentator Garrett Mitchell.

American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

