Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Shootout

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Despite the loss, the Crunch earned a standings point as they move to 8-7-1-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 0-1-0-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins made 44 saves and stopped 3-of-4 shootout attempts. Devon Levi earned the win stopping 13-of-15 shots and all four shootout attempts. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on five opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-7.

The Crunch jumped out to an early lead just 2:43 into the game. Niko Huuhtanen grabbed the puck in the neutral zone, sped across the blue line and ripped a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Syracuse doubled their lead early in the middle frame. Derrick Pouliot's shot from the slot ricocheted off the post and out for Jesse Ylonen to chip in. Rochester quickly responded and potted two goals 2:26 apart to tie the game. Isak Rosén started the comeback when he tipped in Zachary Metsa's wrister. Kale Clague then knotted the score with a slap shot from the high slot while on the power play.

The teams remained tied through the third period and overtime frame requiring a shootout where Viktor Neuchev scored the only goal in the fourth round.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they host the Laval Rocket.

Crunchables: Niko Huuhtanen leads the Crunch with eight goals on the season...The Crunch are 2-3 in shootouts this season.

