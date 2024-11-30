Sabourin's Late Goal Lifts Barracuda Past Canucks

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-6-0-0) squandered a 3-0 lead on Friday at Tech CU Arena, before scoring a pair of goals in the last five minutes to upend the Abbotsford Canucks (10-9-0-1), 5-3. With the win, the Barracuda now boast the Pacific Division's best home record at 7-2.

Captain Jimmy Schuldt finished the game with a career-best three assists and Lucas Vanroboys notched his first two-goal game. Filip Bystedt (1+1=2), Scott Sabourin (1+1=2), Justin Bailey (1+1=2), and Shakir Mukhamadullin (0+2=2) also finished with multiple points.

In the first, the Barracuda managed to kill off the only power play of the period, and at 8:09 Vanroboys (3) went upstairs from the bottom of the right circle to open the scoring. With time winding down in the period, Vanroboys (4) was not done as he potted his second of the game at 19:08, sneaking a shot under the right arm of Canucks' goalie Ty Young. The Barracuda would outshoot the Canucks 12-6 in the period and lead 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Bystedt would give his team a 3-0 lead in the second at 6:11 as he worked into the offensive zone, got through a defending Canuck, and then found Bailey (3) in front from below the goal line as three different Abbotsford skaters were bearing down on him. Up 3-0, the Barracuda had the game in control until Elias Pettersson (1) ripped in his first of his career from the point, and then former Bakersfield Condor' Dino Kambeitz (2) snapped a 13-game goalless drought as he beat a screened Yaroslav Askarov from the left side at 12:14.

In the third, the Canucks would tie the score when Kambeitz (3), on the PK, forced a turnover with a body check and snapped in his second of the contest. With the game in the balance, the Barracuda found a way to go back up by a goal as Sabourin (3) backhanded in a rebound at 15:24. Bystedt would seal the win on an empty-netter at 19:01.

Askarov (7-3-0-0) made 33 saves en route to his seventh win of the year.

The Barracuda continue their five-game homestead on Saturday night (6 p.m.) versus the Canucks. Saturday is the first Tigres Del Mar Night of the season as the first 1,500 fans will receive a rally towel. For more info and tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.