Condors Fall on Teddy Bear Toss in Front of 8,148
November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (7-8-3, 17pts) fell 3-1 to the Ontario Reign (10-7-0, 20pts) in front of 8,148 on Teddy Bear Toss night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Alex Swetlikoff (1st) scored the 5th fastest teddy bear toss goal in team history at 2:50 of the first period. It was his second career teddy bear toss goal, having scored one last year with Savannah (ECHL).
Glenn Gawdin scored twice for the Reign, who evened the season series at a game apiece.
The Condors will count the bears on Monday morning to see how many have been added to the all-time total of 159,916.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield hits the road for a four-game road trip beginning on Friday in San Diego at 7 p.m.
