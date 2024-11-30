P-Bruins Fall to Comets
November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell 3-0 to the Utica Comets on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Comets goaltender Nico Daws stopped all 33 shots he faced.
How It Happened Nathan Légaré fired a shot from the left circle that ramped off the goaltender's arm and into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead with 8:56 remaining in the first period. Fresh out of the penalty box, Samuel Laberge took the puck up the left wing, pulled it to the backhand and tucked it past the goaltender, extending the Utica lead to 2-0 with 3:56 to play in the second frame. Adam Beckman scored an empty net goal on the power play with 2:51 left in the third period to make it 3-0.
Stats Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots. The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5. The Providence Bruins fall to 8-9-2-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, December 1 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
