Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Daemon Hunt to Monsters

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Daemon Hunt to the Monsters. Acquired via trade by the Blue Jackets from the NHL's Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Hunt posted an even rating in one appearance for Minnesota this season and added 0-4-4 with five penalty minutes in nine appearances for the AHL's Iowa Wild this year.

A 6'1", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Brandon, MB, Hunt, 22, was selected by the Wild in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 13 career NHL appearances for Minnesota spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-24, Hunt logged 0-1-1 and added 6-39-45 with 48 penalty minutes in 125 career AHL appearances for Iowa spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-21 and 2022-24. Prior to his professional career, Hunt contributed 33-61-94 with 81 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 163 career WHL appearances for the Moose Jaw Warriors spanning parts of five seasons from 2017-22 and served as Moose Jaw's captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

