T-Birds Sign F Ryan Smith to PTO

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Ryan Smith

(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Smith to a professional tryout contract.

Smith, 27, has put up nine points (4g, 5a) in 15 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder this season. He posted a career-high 50 points (27g, 23a) with the Thunder during the 2023-24 season. He also scored his first AHL goal with the T-Birds on April 13 against Charlotte. Smith has skated in five games with the T-Birds in his pro career.

The T-Birds look to get back into the win column this afternoon as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack for a Mercy Medical Center I-91 Rivalry matchup inside the Thunderdome. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.

