T-Birds Sign F Ryan Smith to PTO
November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Smith to a professional tryout contract.
Smith, 27, has put up nine points (4g, 5a) in 15 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder this season. He posted a career-high 50 points (27g, 23a) with the Thunder during the 2023-24 season. He also scored his first AHL goal with the T-Birds on April 13 against Charlotte. Smith has skated in five games with the T-Birds in his pro career.
The T-Birds look to get back into the win column this afternoon as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack for a Mercy Medical Center I-91 Rivalry matchup inside the Thunderdome. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Ryan Smith
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Sign F Ryan Smith to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #18 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (9-8-0-0) vs San Diego Gulls (4-11-1-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Sign Leading Scorer Rocco Grimaldi to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Sheary from Syracuse Crunch, Reassign Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Recall Riley Hughes - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors v Ontario, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Weekend Preview: Islanders vs. Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Begin Road Trip in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Sabourin's Late Goal Lifts Barracuda Past Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win Third Straight - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.