Magnificent Merilainen Returns from Injury in Bridgeport to Earn Third Career Shutout

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Belleville Senators took on the Bridgeport Islanders for the first of two back-to-back games and the second of five straight road games for the Sens.

The Sens had welcome news with the return of Leevi Merilainen who was back in goal for the first time since November 8 when he made 20 of 22 saves against Laval before exiting the game in the third period with an injury.

Merilainen was key for Belleville in a scoreless first period stopping all 10 shots he faced.

The highlight of the opening period was when Belleville's Jorian Donovan dropped the gloves in a spirited tilt with the Islanders' Justin Gill, in a unanimous decision for the Sens rookie defender. It was his third fight of the season and second in as many games.

Belleville jumped out of the gates quickly in the second period, scoring just 17 seconds in. Angus Crookshank fed Wyatt Bongiovanni, taking advantage of an Islanders mishap with two players colliding, and Bongiovanni put one past former Senator Marcus Hogberg to make 1-0.

Bongiovanni's third goal of the season came on a Senators power play, with Xavier Borugault earning the second assist with a crafty zone-entry pass at the blue line.

Merilainen was stellar again for the Sens in the second period saving all eight shots he faced while Belleville had to kill off six minutes of penalties as well.

Belleville finally got the insurance goal they needed at the 14:40 mark of the third period.

Zack MacEwen made a break-out pass to Stephen Halliday, who busted in on the right side and returned the puck to MacEwen, who spun in front of the Islander's net and beat Hogberg with a nifty backhand.

Merilainen continued to slam the door shut on Bridgeport once again all throughout the third period to cap off an incredible performance and earn the shutout after saving all 28 of the shots he faced.

Fast Facts:

#35 Leevi Merilainen was back in goal for the Sens for the first time since November 8 following an injury.

Merilainen saved all 28 of the shots he faced tonight to earn his first shutout of the 2024-24 season.

#8 Brayden Low made his AHL debut for the Sens after playing over 400 career games in the ECHL.

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored his third goal of the season.

#17 Zack MacEwen scored his first AHL goal of the season.

#9 Angus Crookshank picked his second assist of the year and 11th point overall.

#15 Xavier Bourgault notched his fourth assist of the year and his seventh point overall.

Belleville was 1-for-5 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 6-for-6 on the View Tech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Goaltender Leevi Merilainen on going through the injury rehab process:

"It sucks, obviously, being injured. The weeks were slow, it was so boring and there's nothing to do. Rehab and treatment are important, but it's just time there and in the gym, and I was excited."

Belleville Sens Goaltender Leevi Merilainen on getting back to action :

"I was super excited. Even though it's only been a couple of weeks, it felt like forever, so I was so happy to be back. I just tried to keep it simple, not think about anything and the boys helped me out a lot, so that's huge for me me."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the response from Wednesday's loss:

"It was great. Obviously, any time you can shut a team out, it's a great night. There were some really key moments in that game, Leevi was outstanding, the penalty kill was outstanding and a couple of timely goals."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the PK going 6/6:

"It starts with the faceoffs and our centres have been doing a good job getting those original clears. Then, the bravery of some guys blocking shots, I know off the top of my head Max Guenette had a huge block tonight. And, it usually boils down to your goaltending. Your goalie is usually your best penalty killer and he was tonight."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on Leevi Merilainen:

"He's about as cool and calm as it gets. You can't get in his emotions, you tell him he's playing he just nods his head, if he makes a big save or lets in a bad goal in, he just gets in. He's a nice stabilizing presence back there."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on the early chemistry between Stephen Halliday and Zack MacEwen:

"Well, one's a shooter, and one's a passer. One can look after the other young boy there, and hopefully, they can build on it. Mac likes to shoot, Stevie likes to pass, so I hope they can build on it."

Up Next:

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Bridgeport Islanders- 3:00 p.m. ET (Total Mortgage Arena)

Saturday, December 4, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Manitoba Moose - 8:00 p.m. ET (Canada Life Centre)

Sunday, December 5, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Manitoba Moose - 7:00 p.m. ET (Canada Life Centre)

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Syracuse Crunch - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Gleaners Food Bank Food Drive Night)

