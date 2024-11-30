Checkers Recall Riley Hughes

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ahead of their rematch with Iowa, the Checkers have recalled Riley Hughes from Savannah.

Hughes, 24, has 19 points (12g, 7a) in 16 ECHL games this season and leads the Ghost Pirates in goals and points. The forward has also appeared in one game for Charlotte this season.

A seventh-round pick by the Rangers in 2018, Hughes logged 12 games for Iowa's ECHL affiliate last season after wrapping up a five-year college career - four with Northeastern and one with Ohio State.

The Checkers are back in action today at 4 p.m. for the second half of their back-to-back series with the Wild. Charlotte lost a pair of forwards in yesterday's victory, with head coach Geordie Kinnear calling Ryan McAllister "day-to-day" and Aidan McDonough "longer term".

