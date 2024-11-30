IceHogs Nab Point vs. Admirals to Start Road Trip

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Milwaukee, WI. - The Rockford IceHogs fell just short against the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night, 3-2 in overtime. Colton Dach and Frank Nazar both scored for the second-straight game.

In the 1st period, Brandon Baddock and Kyle Marino energized the Milwaukee crowd with a spirited fight.

Rockford earned a power play after the scuffle and opened the scoring with the man-up. Gavin Hayes sizzled a pass across the crease and Colton Dach made no mistake sliding it past Milwaukee's Magnus Chrona.

After trading successful penalty kills in the 2nd, Milwaukee tied the game at 1-1 with a power play deflection from Anthony Angello.

Frank Nazar propelled the IceHogs back in front with his 10th goal of the year, set up by Artyom Levshunov. Milwaukee responded quickly when Kieffer Bellows got loose and beat Weeks to tie the game at 2-2.

The Ads killed off an IceHogs power play in overtime, then Vinnie Hinostroza wired in a wrist shot from the right wing for the game-winner.

The IceHogs continue their six-game road trip on Sunday, December 1st against the Wolves in Rosemont. Puck drop is slated for 3:00pm CT.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, December 14th when the Hogs host the Wild for Teddy Toss night. Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.