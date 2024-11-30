Griffins Endure 5-2 Loss to Wolves
November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Chicago Wolves
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Ross Dettman, Chicago Wolves)
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins fell 5-2 to the Chicago Wolves behind a hat trick from Scott Morrow on Saturday at Allstate Arena.
Sheldon Dries scored his seventh goal of the year and earned two points in the game (1-1-2). Dominik Shine cashed in the Griffins' third power-play goal in the last three outings and goaltender Carter Gylander made his second start of the season, saving 33 shots.
The Wolves tallied their first goal when Justin Robidas scored at 8:10 in the first period. Grand Rapids evened the score when Dries found the back of the net on a breakaway with 5:29 left in the frame. A pass off the boards from Joe Snively found a wide-open Dries in the left circle and he snapped the puck past the pads of Dustin Tokarski. This was the Griffins' first and only shot attempt of the period compared to Chicago's 17. The tie was short-lived as Morrow regained the lead for the Wolves with one second remaining in the first.
Chicago increased its lead to two at 9:01 in the second frame when Austin Wagner cashed in. Amadeus Lombardi attempted to bring the Griffins within striking distance as he glided through Chicago defenders for a wide-open look at 5:04, but his shot deflected off Tokarski.
The Wolves scored their fourth goal just 1:47 into the final period when Morrow tallied his second of the outing. However, Shine pulled Grand Rapids within two thanks to a power-play goal at 17:32. The Griffins pulled Gylander at 18:38 but Morrow scored an empty-net goal to complete his hat trick with 57 seconds remaining. Grand Rapids couldn't find the back of the net and fell 5-2.
Notes
Elmer Soderblom skated in his 100th game as a Griffin.
The Griffins tallied just 13 shots on goal, a season-low through 19 games and allowed 38 shots, a season-high.
Grand Rapids will conclude its three games in three days tomorrow at home against the Cleveland Monsters.
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 - 2
Chicago 2 1 2 - 5
1st Period-1, Chicago, Robidas 3 (Jost), 8:10. 2, Grand Rapids, Dries 7 (Snively, Viro), 14:31. 3, Chicago, Morrow 3 (Unger Sorum, Gunler), 19:59. Penalties-No Penalties
2nd Period-4, Chicago, Wagner 2 (Heimosalmi, Morrow), 9:01. Penalties-Becher Gr (tripping), 9:26; Dello Gr (holding), 13:55; Brind'Amour Chi (holding), 16:55.
3rd Period-5, Chicago, Morrow 4 (Unger Sorum), 1:47. 6, Grand Rapids, Shine 5 (Dries, Danielson), 17:32 (PP). 7, Chicago, Morrow 5 19:03 (EN). Penalties-Heimosalmi Chi (high-sticking), 13:09; Legault Chi (interference), 17:15.
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 1-9-3-13. Chicago 17-12-9-38.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 3; Chicago 0 / 2.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Gylander 1-1-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Chicago, Tokarski 4-1-0 (13 shots-11 saves).
A-7,218
Three Stars
1. CHI Morrow (hat trick, assist); 2. CHI Wagner (game-winner); 3. CHI Felix Unger Sorum (two assists)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 13-5-1-0 (27 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 1 vs. Cleveland 4 p.m.
Chicago: 7-8-1-0 (15 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 1 vs. Rockford 3 p.m. CST
