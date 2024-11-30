Utah Hockey Club Recalls Roadrunners Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Maksymilian Szuber

San Diego, CA - The Utah Hockey Club announced Saturday that defenseman Makysmilian Szuber has been recalled to the Utah Hockey Club for the second NHL call-up of his career. Szuber becomes the fourth Roadrunners player to be recalled to Utah this season and the third defenseman after Maveric Lamoureux and Patrik Koch were sent up in October.

The 22-year-old is in his sophomore AHL season and ranks third in points among Roadrunner defensemen with one goal and four assists for five points in 11 games.

Last season, Szuber registered seven goals, 21 assists, and 28 points in 70 regular-season games. He played the most games of any Roadrunner and led the team with a plus-14 rating, which set a franchise record for rookie defensemen. The Opole, Poland native also played in both of Tucson's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff games, tallying one assist in two contests.

Between the end of the 2023-24 regular season and the start of the postseason, Szuber received the first NHL call-up of his career and made his NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes against the Seattle Kraken on Apr. 24, 2024. He had two penalty minutes, a minus-one rating, one shot on goal, and 17 minutes of ice time in his lone NHL appearance.

The Arizona Coyotes selected the 6-foot-3, 201-pound left-shot defenseman in the sixth round (163rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes on May 1, 2023.

Before coming to North America, Szuber played 108 games for EHC Red Bull München in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the highest-level professional league in Germany, from 2021-23. He tallied four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 83 regular season games, and two assists for two points in 25 playoff games. He won a league title with München EHC in his final season with the club.

On the international stage, Szuber has represented Germany twice at the World Junior Championships in 2021 and 2022 and twice at the World Championships in 2023 and 2024. He has two goals and one assist for three points in 16 games with the senior team and helped lead Germany to a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships.

