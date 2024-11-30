IceHogs Begin Road Trip in Milwaukee

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill- The Rockford IceHogs begin their six game road trip with a matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 6 p.m. The IceHogs look to get back into the win column after a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Wolves last night.

Top Prospects Continue To Shine- Three of the Blackhawks highly touted prospects found the back of the net in Friday's game with the Wolves. Colton Dach opened the scoring in the first period, connecting for his sixth goal of the season. Later in the opening frame, Frank Nazar would score a power play goal to give the IceHogs a 2-1 lead. Nazar is now tied for most goals among AHL rookies with nine. Landon Slaggert scored his second goal of the season in the third period which briefly gave Rockford the lead. Slaggert now has nine points on the year.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 6-9-1-0, 13 pts (4th Central Division)

Milwaukee: 9-4-1-2, 21 pts (2nd Central Division)

Milestone For Rockford's Captain - IceHogs captain Brett Seney skated in his 400th professional hockey game last night against Chicago. The 28-year-old is in his third season with the IceHogs with prior stops in Toronto and Binghamton. Seney has skated in 334 AHL games between his three stops. The IceHogs captain has also played in 66 NHL games between Chicago, Toronto and New Jersey. The London, ON native recently scored his 100th career pro goal against the Iowa Wild Nov. 9.

Tale of The Tape- The IceHogs and Admirals last met on Oct. 19 at UW- Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Admirals used a three goal opening period to defeat Rockford 5-2. Brandon Baddock and Frank Nazar scored the pair of IceHogs goals. The Admirals are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss in Grand Rapids last night. The IceHogs went 6-3-2-1 against Milwaukee last season.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 3-6

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-5

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

