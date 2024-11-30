Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Conor Sheary from Syracuse Crunch, Reassign Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Conor Sheary from the Syracuse Crunch and reassigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL to Syracuse.

Sheary, 32, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, averaging 11:01 time on ice per contest. The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward has appeared in 60 career games with Tampa Bay, posting four goals and 15 points with 50 shots on goal.

In 11 games with Syracuse this season, Sheary has recorded three goals and seven points with a plus-2 rating.

Tomkins, 30, has played in eight games for the Crunch this season, posting a 3.12 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. He has appeared in a total of 73 career AHL games with Syracuse and the Rockford IceHogs, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage with a 29-37-6 record.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has played in six career NHL games, all with the Lightning, during the 2023-24 season. He has recorded a 3-2-1 record with an .892 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average.

Dureau, 23, has skated in five games with the Solar Bears this season tallying three goals and one assist. He has also played in 10 games with the Crunch posting one goal and one assist. Last season, he appeared in two games with the Crunch and 34 contests with the Solar Bears recording nine goals and 16 assists. The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 30 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season earning six points (3g, 3a).

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.