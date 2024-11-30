Luff Leads Inspired T-Birds Win Over Wolf Pack

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (9-9-1-0) bounced back from a loss the night before with a hard-working 4-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (8-8-2-1) on Saturday at the MassMutual Center on Hockey Fights Cancer Night before a sold-out crowd of 6,793.

After seeing their five-game point streak and four-game win streaks come to an end the night before, the T-Birds wasted little time getting off to a better start on this day, as Matt Luff singlehandedly put Springfield up 1-0 at 3:35 of the first when he intercepted an outlet pass and snapped a wrister off the inside of the post behind Hartford goaltender Louis Domingue.

The T-Birds controlled much of the first period, but Hartford clawed back even at 12:40 when Bo Groulx won a draw cleanly to Alex Belzile, who immediately fed Brandon Scanlin for a one-time slapper that eluded Colten Ellis to tie the score, 1-1.

Springfield also did its job on special teams in the opening frame. The penalty kill dispatched two Hartford advantages, and on their only power play of the first, the Thunderbirds took full advantage. Luff filtered a pass into Matthew Peca outside the blue paint. Peca drew two defenders in his direction, opening up a passing lane to Dalibor Dvorsky, and the 19-year-old one-timed it into a yawning cage to restore the Springfield lead, 2-1, at 16:09.

The two teams stabilized defensively in the middle period, and the few times scoring chances presented themselves, Ellis and Domingue did their part as the 2-1 score carried into the final period of action.

Mathias Laferriere ended a personal 14-game goal-scoring drought. He gave Springfield some added insurance at 2:43 of the final period as he raced down the left wing, dipped the shoulder, and chipped a backhander past Domingue to give the T-Birds a 3-1 advantage.

From there, Ellis and the Springfield defense, which saw veterans Corey Schueneman and Scott Harrington return, locked Hartford down the rest of the way. Ellis registered 23 saves and is now 4-0-1 in his last five starts.

Luff added to his tally with his second goal of the night into an empty net in the closing minutes, marking the T-Birds' first 3-point game by any player this season.

The T-Birds look to come away with two wins on the three-game weekend when they visit the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. Springfield will be sporting specialty green Springfield Indians throwback jerseys, the same jerseys they will wear on Throwback Night on Jan. 11 inside the Thunderdome.

