Cagnoni Leads Barracuda Past Canucks, 7-3

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (12-6-0-0) buried a season-high four power-play goals en route to a 7-3 win over the Abbotsford Canucks (10-10-0-1) on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena. The seven goals also matched a season high.

In the win, seven different Barracuda skaters recorded multiple points, including Collin Graf who collected three assists, and Luca Cagnoni who scored twice on the power play.

In the first, after the Canucks were called for holding, Cagnoni (6) snapped in an Andrew Poturalski feed from the right side to open the scoring at 4:17. For Poturalski, it marked assist #300 in the AHL. 25 seconds later, Donavan Houle (4) centered a pass that was intended for Colin White but bounced off a Canuck and in to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. The Barracuda would take the two-goal edge into the intermission after outshooting the Canucks 12-7.

In the second, Abbotsford managed to score a pair of goals just a minute and nine seconds apart as Tristen Nielsen (4) and Ben Berard (1) found the back of the net. But, on its second power play, Cagnoni (7) went upper right corner at 7:54 to give the Barracuda back their lead at 4-3. After Danila Klimovich (9) tied it at 10:50 on a Barracuda turnover, he'd be called for unsportsmanlike later in the period, and Poturalski (8) swiped in the go-ahead goal through the five-hole of Nikita Tolopilo at 19:23 to give the Barracuda back their lead at 4-3. Despite taking the advantage back, the Barracuda weren't done as Thomas Bordeleau found White (5) through two Canucks defenders and the veteran forward snapped in his fifth goal with just .4 seconds remaining in the period.

In the third, the Barracuda would all but put the game away when Justin Bailey dropped a pass for Bordeleau (3) who ripped it in from the slot at 3:42. Nielsen (5) scored his second of the game at 15:56 but Bailey sealed the win with four seconds left with an empty netter.

Gabe Carriere made 25 saves to improve to 2-0 on the season and 3-0 in his career in the AHL. The backstop also picked up an assist on Poturalski's power-play goal, the first helper of his career.

The Barracuda continue their five-game homestead on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) versus the San Diego Gulls. For more info and tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.