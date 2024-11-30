Three-Goal Third by Charlotte Sends Iowa to 3-0 Defeat

November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Checkers scored three goals in the third period to defeat the Iowa Wild 3-0 at Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 10-5 in the first 20 minutes and 11-9 in the second period.

Trevor Carrick slammed a one-timer past Samuel Hlavaj (30 saves) 3:11 into the third period with the Checkers on a 5-on-3.

Charlotte converted on another power play 57 seconds later when John Leonard beat Hlavaj over the shoulder from the left circle.

Patrick Giles scored a shorthanded empty-net goal with 5:23 remaining and Cooper Black completed a 23 save shutout for the Checkers.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 33-23. The Wild finished scoreless on four power plays while the Checkers went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. to host the Milwaukee Admirals on Margaritaville Night presented by Silverstar Car Wash. The Wild will host a food drive presented by Furniture Options, benefiting Food Bank of Iowa.

