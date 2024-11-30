Three-Goal Third by Charlotte Sends Iowa to 3-0 Defeat
November 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Checkers scored three goals in the third period to defeat the Iowa Wild 3-0 at Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
Charlotte outshot Iowa 10-5 in the first 20 minutes and 11-9 in the second period.
Trevor Carrick slammed a one-timer past Samuel Hlavaj (30 saves) 3:11 into the third period with the Checkers on a 5-on-3.
Charlotte converted on another power play 57 seconds later when John Leonard beat Hlavaj over the shoulder from the left circle.
Patrick Giles scored a shorthanded empty-net goal with 5:23 remaining and Cooper Black completed a 23 save shutout for the Checkers.
Charlotte outshot Iowa 33-23. The Wild finished scoreless on four power plays while the Checkers went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. to host the Milwaukee Admirals on Margaritaville Night presented by Silverstar Car Wash. The Wild will host a food drive presented by Furniture Options, benefiting Food Bank of Iowa.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
